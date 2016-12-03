"Your support of The Office of Student Publications provides us with a platform to express ourselves, experience success, learn from our failures, and grow and excel in the areas of journalism, business, arts, finance, law and fashion. The hands on training in business and media management far exceeds any classroom training"......AUSTEN HUFFORD (AB '15)

By supporting our scholarship programs and career enhancement initiatives, you help reduce the burden of college debt and provide students with opportunities to attend seminars, workshops and guest speaking engagements that enhance their Michigan experience. Thank you for your commitment to our publications- The Michigan Daily, The Gargoyle, The Michiganensian and SHEI Fashion Magazine and for shaping today's students into tomorrow's victors.